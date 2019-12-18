7 Ways To Have A Stress-Free Holiday Season

Yes, Christmas and New Years is only days away but it is not too late to start practicing some woosah.

Many of us will be hosting holiday dinners and parties at the house which can be stressful. Some may be doing it for the first time.

Thank 10TV who spoke to experts who recommend these seven tips to help you enjoy your guest’s company during the holidays.

Cook ahead Free some closet space Stock each bathroom with toilet paper Stock your snacks in advance Wash guest sheets and towels now! Pre-wrap your gifts Check or create your own itinerary

These tips will help you to enjoy your guest’s company instead of having to run around with your head cut off.

Do you have any helpful tips to add to the list? Let us know below!