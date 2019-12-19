President Trump Impeached

The House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump is only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

The historic vote followed a daylong debate on whether Trump violated his oath in pressuring Ukraine to damage a political opponent.

The 230-197 vote to impeach Trump for abuse of power was almost entirely along party lines and is to be followed quickly by a second vote on whether Trump obstructed Congress.

The Senate trial on whether to remove the president from office is expected to begin in early January.

Source: NBC.com

