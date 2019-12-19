The House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Trump is only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The historic vote followed a daylong debate on whether Trump violated his oath in pressuring Ukraine to damage a political opponent.
The 230-197 vote to impeach Trump for abuse of power was almost entirely along party lines and is to be followed quickly by a second vote on whether Trump obstructed Congress.
The Senate trial on whether to remove the president from office is expected to begin in early January.
Source: NBC.com
The Latest:
- President Trump Impeached
- Thomas Quinlan Officially Named New Columbus Police Chief!
- Diddy To Receive Industry Icon Award at 2020 Grammys
- ‘The Game’ Is Coming Back With Some Original Cast Members!!
- Buckeyes Land 24 Players For 2020 Recruiting Class
- Loaded Gun Found In Backpack At Grove City High School
- Gucci Mane Might Have Released the Most Lit Holiday Song ‘Jingle Bales’
- Judge Denies Tekashi 69’s Release, Sentence to 2 Years In Prison
- 7 Ways To Have A Stress-Free Holiday Season
- 4 Business Men Pay $40k Lunch Debt Off For Lancaster City School District!