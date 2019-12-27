CLOSE
Cincinnati: Fight Breaks Out At Northgate Mall!!!

At least 9 teens were arrested in a fight that took place at Northgate mall yesterday.

Via FOX19

A social media post urged kids to show up at Northgate Mall in Colerain Township about 6:30 p.m., but it led to violence and chaos that shut down the mall and prompted several nearby restaurants to lock their doors and only serve food in drive-thru windows, said James Love, spokesman for Colerain Township police.

