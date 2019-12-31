GET THE LOOK: Cardi B’s Fur Coat Is On Mega Sale And Can Be Yours

Cardi B is known for her high fashion looks, but also rocking affordable fashions. The beauty even debuted a line with Fashion Nova this year, illustrating that she cares about her fans looking just as fly as she is. In her song, Lick, she sings, “I remember walkin’ in the stores, I couldn’t buy nothin’ / They look at me starin’ / Now I just walk in the stores, I like it I cop it / I don’t even think…”

This year has definitely been one of a fashion come up for Cardi. Whether she’s giving us a fashion moment wearing Christian Siriano at Paris Fashion Week or looking playful with rainbow color hair, Cardi B is undoubtedly a fashion icon in the making.

With this being said, while she wears affordable clothing, like this tweed set she gave us a tour of her mansion in; it’s always a win, when something expensive she wears goes on super sale.

Last year, Cardi B was spotted at a Billboard Hip Hop party rocking this $1,799.00 Saks Potts lime green fur coat. She paired the coat with white pumps and gave us lime green hair and diamond drop circle earrings. The coat, created by the Copenhagen design duo and real life best friends, Cathrine Saks and Barbara Potts.

The coat has also been worn in different colors by Kylie Jenner and her (replacement) best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. However, now it can be worn by YOU! The coat ($1,033.00, theflamel.com) is currently 30% off! If you are looking for something even cheaper, you can score the the white version ($718.00, ssense.com). The coat is trimmed with fox fur, which is what brings the price up.

If you want a lime green fur coat but don’t care about it being real fox fur, then try this Avec Les Filles Boxy Faux Fur Coat ($129.99, urbanoutfitters.com). It’s on sale from $259.00, will keep you warm, is still stylish, and won’t have you spending your rent money on clothes.

Beauties, while it’s still expensive ($1000.00 is not small change for a working woman!), would you be willing to splurge on this coat as it’s now more affordable? Sound off in the comment section and happy shopping!

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Cardi B Tours Her Mansion In An Tweed Set That We Can Actually Afford

GET THE LOOK: Draya Michele Has Us New Year’s Eve Ready For Under $70

GET THE LOOK: Shop These Stylish Dupes To Rihanna’s Leopard YSL Dress

The Best Beauty Innovations Of The Decade 10 photos Launch gallery The Best Beauty Innovations Of The Decade 1. URBAN SKIN RX [2010] Source:Courtesy of UrbanSkinRx.com 1 of 10 2. HEAT FREE HAIR [2012] Source:Courtesy of HeatFreeHair.com 2 of 10 3. Q REDEW HAIR STEAMER [2012] Source:Courtesy of QRedew.com 3 of 10 4. THE HONEY POT [2014] Source:Courtesy of TheHoneyPot.co 4 of 10 5. PAT MCGRATH LABS 'MOTHERSHIP IV: DECADENCE EYE PALETTE' [2015] Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. BLACK GIRL SUNSCREEN [2016] Source:Courtesy of BlackGirlSunscreen.com 6 of 10 7. FENTY BEAUTY [2017] Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. CURL CAP [2017] Source:Courtesy of http://www.etsy.com/shop/CurlCap 8 of 10 9. EDGE CONTROL Source:Courtesy of SallyBeauty.com 9 of 10 10. BABY TRESS EDGE COMBS [2017] Source:Courtesy of BabyTress.com 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading The Best Beauty Innovations Of The Decade The Best Beauty Innovations Of The Decade Makeup and beauty lovers: this post is for you. Over the past decade, there have been a series of products and innovations that have changed the beauty industry as we know it. Whether it was the invention of Fenty Beauty in 2017 which forced the makeup industry into more inclusivity or Baby Tresses, making it easy to style and manipulate your edges, there are products that have just been invented in the past 10 years that we could not imagine living without. Beauties, click through our list to see the best in beauty over the past decade. If you have a product that you don't see but think is missing, sound off in the comment section! We want to hear from you.

GET THE LOOK: Cardi B’s Fur Coat Is On Mega Sale And Can Be Yours was originally published on hellobeautiful.com