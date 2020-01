While setting up vendors booths at a gun show in Sharonville Ohio, a 65 year old woman was accidentally shot in the leg.

The woman was shot by a vendor setting up and inspecting one of his small caliber guns for a display when it went off shooting towards the ground ricocheting and striking the woman in her leg.

The woman was alert and transported to the hospital and the investigation is ongoing.

Woman shot at gun show was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: DJ Vader Mixx Posted January 4, 2020

