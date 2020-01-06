Facts to Know Regarding War in Iran

Since the new year has been here there are some important facts you need to know regarding the relationship of the U.S. and Iran.

Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds military force was killed early Friday in an airstrike in Baghdad. He was also one of the most powerful figure in the Islamic Republic.

According to Mr. Trump, his administration “may discuss” releasing the intelligence that led to the strike on Soleimani.

Tweets from Mr. Trump stated that if Iranian government retaliates for the strike, they will destroy 52 Iranian Sites.

The Islamic President Hassan Rouhani vows revenge for the attack on Soleimani.

Those who refer to the number 52 should also remember the number 290. #IR655

Never threaten the Iranian nation. — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 6, 2020

President Trump did take the time to speak on what took place when a bomb dropped from a drone took the life of the Iranian General

“Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him,” Mr. Trump said.

“For years the Islamic Revolutionary military Guard Corps and its ruthless Quds Force under Solemani’s leadership has targeted, injured and murdered hundreds of American civilians and serviceman,” he said. “The recent attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq — including rocket strikes that killed an American and injured four American servicemen very badly, as well as a violent assault on our American embassy in Baghdad — were carried out at the direction of Soleimani.”

He said what the U.S. did yesterday “should have been done long ago.”

“We took action last night to stop a war,” he said. “We did not take action to start a war.”

