Columbus Dispatch is moving Production to Indianpolis

This closing on production in Columbus will affect 188 employees, however it will not affect the daily publication. Located neat Georgsville Road and I-270, will be closing down in March.

The Columbus Dispatch is moving its printing and production operation to Indianapolis, according to 10tv.com

The good news is, subscribers to the print edition will continue to receive home delivery.

This company is looking to save money, and ways to preserve journalism.

“For local journalism to remain strong in modern society, the newspaper business must adapt and change to serve both print subscribers and a rapidly growing digital audience – while also making money to support all of that,” said Alan Miller, executive editor, of Dispatch Media Group.