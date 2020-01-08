PartyNextDoor Teases New Album

Are you a fan of the Canadian music scene? If you are, you’ll be excited about this news. Everyone knows its been four years since PartyNextDoor has released any music but that may change very soon. He claimed last year that he has new music that is going to change the industry. The first tweet mentioned that originally the album was going to drop a few Friday’s ago… and it didn’t happen. It has been silence until a few days ago.

We droppin — PARTYNEXTDOOR (@partynextdoor) January 4, 2020

There hasn’t been any evidence of a tracklist, cover art, or anything. Hopefully, he sticks to still releasing in January because we’ve been unfed and forced to survive on the singles “Loyal” featuring Drake and “The News” in a small package entitled “Club Atlantis”. The expectations are set high for this anticipated album and it’s in his best interest that it gives us loyal PND fans the nostalgia of “SLS” or “Break From Toronto”. Whenever we are blessed with another collection of his moody jams, it’ll gain a vast amount of attention. Will you be there to accept his welcome to the party?

