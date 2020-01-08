“I’m Not Looking” Monica Shares What She Wants In Her Next Man

If there was ever an example of a woman in the public eye handling their divorce relatively well, it would be singer Monica.

The singer, who shared a child with ex-husband Shannon Brown, never spoke poorly about him. She shared that she does and will always have love for him. And despite shedding a couple of tears on “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle,” she mostly kept her head held high the whole time. Meanwhile, I got the impression that Shannon didn’t know how to handle all of this. He claimed that his divorce didn’t call for any type of adjustment on his part. He strangely left flirting messages under her Instagram posts and shared cryptic messages on his own page. He didn’t appear to be doing well.

Well, that’s how the cookie crumbles.

But just because this particular relationship is over, doesn’t mean that Monica has given up on love. In fact, according to her Instagram page, she’s already thinking about what she wants in her next man.

In a recent Instagram post of one of her outfits, Monica answered the question that people seem to be asking her quite a bit these days: what is she looking for in her next man?

Monica responded with this:

“I’m not looking!! When the time comes I just want him to be God-Fearing, Hard Working, Honest, with Principles & Integrity that will never be compromised!! OH, and there’s a height requirement for this ride.”

Welp. There you have it.

It’ll be interesting to see what type of man materializes.

Check out the post below.

Source: MadameNoire.com

