CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Who’s Cappin?! Steve Harvey, That’s Who!

Paparazzi caught caught Steve Harvey outside and asked what he knew about his stepdaughter Lori Harvey’s alleged relationship with Future. He said he was unaware and the internet called BS.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

The Harvey heir quickly became number one on everybody’s wishlist, after Meek Mill shouted her out on his “Going Bad” verse. Since then, the 22-year-old has been linked to Diddy, Trey Songz and Future, and curious fans have wondered how her pops feels about all the lust attention surrounding his daughter.

In a recent interview, Harvey was caught walking the Hollywood streets alongside Corey Gamble. A brave interviewer asked the “Think Like A Man” writer, “How do you feel about your daughter dating Future?”

“I don’t know nothing about that,” Harvey responded.

“Do you approve of Future?” the interviewer insisted.

“I don’t know nothing about that,” Harvey said, doubling down.

It’s possible that the 62-year-old genuinely doesn’t have any idea about the dating interests of his daughter… most dads don’t. Or Harvey, who has been in this game for decades, just knows it’s better to say nothing when it comes to media inquiries about his loved ones.

Watch the full interaction on MadameNoire.com.

'Fifty Shades Freed - 50 Nuances Plus Claires' Paris Premiere At Salle Pleyel

Act Like A Man, Sis! Black Twitter Applauds Lori Harvey For Playing The Field

33 photos Launch gallery

Act Like A Man, Sis! Black Twitter Applauds Lori Harvey For Playing The Field

Continue reading Act Like A Man, Sis! Black Twitter Applauds Lori Harvey For Playing The Field

Act Like A Man, Sis! Black Twitter Applauds Lori Harvey For Playing The Field

[caption id="attachment_2978569" align="alignleft" width="769"] Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty[/caption] It's always interesting how men get upset when women do what they do and treat them like they treat us. Case in point...Lori Harvey, step-daughter to Steve Harvey, is getting raked over the coals for doing what a 22-year-old single woman should be doing...playing the field, auditioning men and living her best life. See, the young woman has been linked with multiple men from Trey Songz to Justin Combs and called off her engagement Memphis Depay.  But folks, like Future, who may have thought Lori was serious about him too, got salty and tried to come for her last month when pics of her and Trey surfaced showing her trying to avoid the camera. Apparently, Future and Lori may have been dating. "You ducked too late. I see you. I like that, it’s cute. Cute, keep it up." https://www.instagram.com/p/BrlrWe8BZk1/?utm_source=ig_embed   Now, Lori has deleted all of her picks of Trey and was recently seen canoodling with race car driver Lewis Hamilton, that and there are rumors that Future is now calling Lori a "thot." Whatever the came may be, Black Twitter is rejoicing, hyping the young woman up and giving her praise for doing her own thing.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOMEPAGE

Who’s Cappin?! Steve Harvey, That’s Who!  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close