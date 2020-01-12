Nipsey Hussle’s Album ‘Victory Lap’ Is Certified Platinum!

Well, it looks like Nipsey Hussle was absolutely correct… The Marathon Continues!

Despite the major tragic loss of Nipsey Hussle, that many of us are still mourning, we can find peace in knowing that his death is not in vain. Support for the California rapper has only grown since his passing.

Nipsey’s final album “Victory Lap” has officially gone platinum!

The album is definitely a classic and it comes as no surprise that he has reached this status posthumously. The news of this victory comes just ahead of the 2020 Grammy’s, which has Nipsey nominated for 3 awards. He is in the running for Best Rap performance, Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance!

Once the news broke of his passing, the internet went crazy! His album sales spiked in a huge way and debuted at No. 2 on the Hot Billboard charts. Not to mention, it spent 49 weeks on the chart.

It is crazy to think that this March will officially be the 1 year anniversary of Nipsey’s passing. His alleged killer, Eric Holder, has been indicted by a grand jury the murder and is locked up awaiting trial.

I am proud to continuously celebrate Nipsey’s life and accomplishments! The next move is double and triple platinum status!

Rest Peacefully King. The Marathon Continues!

Source: The Shade Room

