Chris Brown’s BM Defends Choice To Fly Son To Germany: ‘He’s My Son Too!’

Damn, let lil momma live yo!

 

It seems like Chris Brown is having more peace and harmony with his second child with girlfriend Ammika Harris (unlike his first baby mama). However, it’s not Chris but his fans giving Harris a hard time during these precious days with their son Aeko.

Harris showed that her clapback game was strong when addressing a fan on one of Breezy’s fan page, @chrisbrownsempire on Instagram, questioning her decision to send Aeko to Germany.

Miss this hair color

“So you left with Chris son to Germany?”

Ammika Harris replied:

“he is MY son too you know. HIS YAE lives here!”

How rude? The couple who are rumored to be married is not allowing any interference in their relationship. That’s the way it should be.

❤️ hey momma🥰

Source: The Jasmine Brand

