Boosie Denies Report He Beat Up George Zimmerman At Walmart

Boosie Badazz took to social media to clear up false reports that began Tuesday stating the Lousiana rapper ran into George Zimmerman and was engaged in a physical altercation.

According to rumors, the alleged beating went down at a Walmart parking lot in Miami when Boosie recognized Zimmerman as the “fat ass n*gga who killed Trayvon.”

Zimmerman allegedly reached for a weapon before Boosie beat him so badly that Zimmerman was hospitalized.

Social media picked up on it and all of a sudden the “honorary Kappa” became Black America’s favorite super-hero.

However, the rapper made a video stating that he was not involved in an incident with Zimmerman.

“Aye, service announcement from Boosie,” the rapper began. “I never seen George in my life but on TV. This is a lie. Leave me alone. I never seen George Zimmerman in my life. George don’t know me.”

“Talkin’ ’bout I did something to him in Walmart,” Boosie continued. “That is a lie.” He then used the opportunity to plug his noodles that apparently “drop at Walmart Friday.”

Meanwhile, Zimmerman continues to live his life as a controversial figure following his acquittal for the shooting death of 17-year-old high school student Trayvon Martin.

