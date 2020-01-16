Early Reviews Pour in For Bad Boys for Life

Rotten Tomatoes says “Funny, Action-Packed, and surprisingly worth the wait! Many people believed that the new movie wouldn’t live up to Bad Boys and Bad Boys 2 because it took 17 years to make the 3rd. And when asked what the hold up was everyone points to Will Smith in a recent interview Smith said that it had to be right and he didn’t just want to do a money grab because the Bad Boy line was too important to the culture not to mention he and Martin were busy doing everything else. And If you needed another reason to watch one of the best movies of 2020 Here are some more reviews….. Full Story Click Here

Bad Boys for Life is a welcome surprise that shows a series willing to change with the times. – Matt Goldberg, Collider

This second sequel sincerely asks viewers to care about the inner lives of these two emotionally stunted cops… [and] it somehow pulls it off? (I’m as shocked as you are.) – Matt Singer, ScreenCrush

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence bring their A game, never letting us feel like they’re going through the motions. – Owen Gleiberman, Variety

HOW DOES IT COMPARE TO THE FIRST TWO MOVIES?

The anticipated sequel… basically celebrates everything that worked about the first two Bad Boys movies. – Sean O’Connell, CinemaBlend

It may not be as raw as Bad Boys, but it’s more human. It may not be as operatic as Bad Boys II, but, well, neither was “The Ring Cycle.” – David Ehrlich, IndieWire

This new installment… is decisively the best of the trio; it actually has a heart, or what passes for one in a gigantic, slam-bang industrial enterprise like this. – Todd McCarthy, Hollywood Reporter

Also On Power 107.5: