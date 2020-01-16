Cam Newton has a Secret Child with IG Model La Reina Shaw

Cam Newton and his longtime girlfriend Kia Proctor has split up after news has gotten out about a secret break baby he fathered with IG Model La Reina Shaw summer.

This is all according to Sports Gossip, that Proctor and Newton welcomed a child kin the summer, and his girlfriend welcome their fourth child in October.

No photos have surfaced of Shaw and Newtons child, but sources say that Shaw is currently living in an apartment above Newton’s Atlanta restaurant, Fellaship.

Shortly after their son Cashmere Saint was born, Newton and Proctor have not been seen publicly or on social media, no word if the split is confirmed.

Newton and Proctor began dating in 2013 and have four children together.