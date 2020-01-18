Ohio Reports 1,252 Missing Persons, What To Do To Keep Loved Ones Safe

What to and not do to not allow your loved ones to become missing.

It’s a sad reality here in Ohio, we can’t find our love ones. Even with updated technology like Amber Alert, emergency features on cell phones, surveillance cameras around the state, people are still going missing.

As the third week in 2020 comes to a close 1,252 persons are missing in Ohio: 532 juveniles and 720 adults. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) are giving people tips to keep your family safe.

From 10TV:

Education – Make sure your child knows your phone number and address in case they are lost or in trouble.

– Make sure your child knows your phone number and address in case they are lost or in trouble. Safety – Teach your children not to talk with strangers in-person or online. You can come up with a code word to give to those your child may not know, so they know they are safe to talk with.

– Teach your children not to talk with strangers in-person or online. You can come up with a code word to give to those your child may not know, so they know they are safe to talk with. Prevention – Have your child’s fingerprints taken now in case of an emergency. If your loved one has Autism, Down Syndrome, Alzheimer’s, or dementia, check out Project Lifesaver.

BCI Superintendent Joe Morbitzer states that many adults and children are becoming missing due to human trafficking. He stresses that you need to call the police ASAP if you realize someone is missing.

“Immediately. It’s never too soon to call once they’re missing,” Morbitzer said. “Society is so transient today. People have the ability to move around very quickly or to be moved around very quickly.”

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has a list of resources for those missing a loved one. To keep track of missing persons in Ohio, click here.

Source: 10TV

Also On Power 107.5: