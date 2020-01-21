CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Ex-NBA Star Delonte West Homeless and Beat Up On Video On D.C. Streets, Family and Friends Say He Needs Help

When you say Delonte West’s name outside of NBA circles it doesn’t ring any bells to most people he wasn’t a superstar and he didn’t win any rings and for the most part, he was just a good role player. But if you mention Delonte West the dude who supposedly slept with Lebron James’s mom then everyone says “Oh yeah, now I remember him”, the last time most people seen West lace up the sneakers was in 2015 in the NBA D League and the after some time in a mental hospital in 2016 the former NBA point guard mounted a spirited but failed come back to the league. Reports say that his family, friends and former agent tried to get West help but now fear that his mental health is in serious danger. Full Story Click Here

Melo Back: Carmelo Anthony Signs With The Portland Trailblazers, #NBATwitter Chimes In
14 photos
Beat , D.C , Delonte West , ex , Family and , friends , help , homeless , NBA , Needs , Say , star , streets , Up , video

Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close