50 Cent Blasts Starz and Leaks the Power Finale

SPOILER ALERT

It is not new to anyone that the relationship between 50 Cent and Starz is a rocky one. The series only has TWO episodes left and lets just say leave it to 50 to leak the ending. In an IG post 50 Cent express his frustration with the network and leaks the ending of the finale.

In the clip, posted to Twitter, Tasha St. Patrick can be seen holding a gun on Ghost saying “I can’t let you destroy my son” before pulling the trigger. While 50 has the world believing it was Tasha, there is another clip floating online of Tariq pulling the trigger, so we really have NO idea who did it, so enjoy the alternate endings.