How Flipp Dinero Flipped Negative Energy Into A Thriving Music Career [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Did you know Flipp Dinero’s first rap name was Flipper? It was a name he got on the streets and it’s stuck with him ever since. Much like his catchy name, his catchy song “Leave Me Alone,” took off once he took music seriously and afterwards, he was ready to hustle until he could top it. And well, mission accomplished.

Late last year, the Brooklyn rapper released his debut album, Love for Guala, and it soared. Believe it or not thought, his girlfriend — who he met through his mother — doesn’t like all of the songs. It doesn’t discourage him though; he appreciates her honest feedback.

It was this type of honesty and work ethic that helped thrust Flipp into the artist he is today. He says one of his greatest moments so far was at Jay Z and Beyonce’s “On The Run” tour where he also first met Nipsey Hussle.

With his current single “How I Move” featuring Lil Baby topping airplay, Flipp Dinero dropped by The Morning Hustle studio to talk about how he got to where he is today. Watch below as he explains how he navigated negative energy in his past environment and flipped it into a thriving music career.

Written By: @AliyaFaust Posted January 22, 2020

