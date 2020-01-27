MSNBC Reporter Says N-Word While Reporting Kobe News; Denies It

While reporting the death of Kobe Bryant, a MSNBC reporter made a huge error. While she was assumedly trying to say “Los Angeles Lakers” she caked them the
“Los Angeles n—–s”.
The clip has gone viral and has caused outrage with Kobe’s fans.
It was first posted by Twitter user @Little1126:
So this @MSNBC reporter just referred to the Lakers as the Los Angeles Niggers on live tv when talking about Kobe.
