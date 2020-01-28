Fans Petition NBA To Change Logo To Kobe Silhouette

Following the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant Sunday morning, fans of the Black Mamba are calling for the NBA to change its historic logo from Jerry West to a silhouette of Kobe.

Fans created a petition that has been gaining steam at a rapid pace.

As of Monday night, the petition on change.com had 1,079,985 votes to change the logo that has been around since 1971. The petition stated, “With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize him forever as the new NBA Logo.”

Even the Lakers legend West isn’t opposed to change, as he has expressed several times in the past he wouldn’t mind the change

“First of all, I wish that had never gotten out, that logo. No I do, really,” he said in 2017. “I’ve said it more than once… If they would want to change it, I wish they would. In many ways, I wish they would.”

Below are some mock-ups of what fans said a logo honoring Bryant could look like:

What do you think? Should the NBA change its logo?