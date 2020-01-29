Cuteness Overload: Chicago West Singing For Jesus Is Adorable!

It looks like Kanye West’s Sunday Service is having an impact on us all, including his adorable children with the infamous, Kim Kardashian. The two arguably created some of the cutest celeb babies, ever! As we all know, life moves fast and the kids seem to grow up even faster. Their second daughter, Chicago just turned two and is seriously melting our hearts.

In one of her latest IG posts, Kim shared the cutest video of big girl Chi singing her favorite gospel songs and I just can not take how sweet she is.

The third baby of the Kardashian-West clan just celebrated her 2nd birthday this month and with a dad like Kanye, it’s no mystery that music runs through her veins. In the videos posted Chicago is singing “Jesus, I Love You” and “Hallelujah”—which according to Kim’s caption, are her favorite songs.

Chicago and all her siblings, North, Saint and Psalm West regularly attend their dads weekly Sunday Service sessions, so it may be safe to say Chi picked up some of the songs that his choir sings. And watched big sis, North standing beside Kanye and the choir singing along.

One thing is for sure, some if not all the West babies will be mega talented in whatever lane they choose.

Kanye’s most recent Sunday Service was a special tribute to Kobe Bryant following the passing of the NBA legend and his daughter Gianna.

