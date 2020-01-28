Psychic Wayne Listens To The Tarot Deck On 50 Cent, Kanye West, and J. Cole [Video]

Psychic Wayne joined The Morning Hustle in studio and read the tarot deck on 50 Cent, Kanye West & J. Cole.

On 50 Cent:

After the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, 50 Cent took to social media and said he was going to start handling this differently from here on out.

i feel like i have to achieve what i want in life now after this. i have to focus, i’m not arguing with anyone anymore i ll deal with it another way if there’s a problem.

Psychic Wayne thinks there is more going on in Fifty’s personal life that has him feeling this way, and not just the Kobe Bryant situation. “He has jupiter opposite uranus, so sometimes he just can’t control it.”

On Kanye West:

Will this new version of Kanye West last?

“People say this is a publicity stunt, it’s real, he is going through a spiritual awakening. The music that he is making, is only going to get bigger.”

On J. Cole:

After confessing that he mixes up J. Cole and J. Holiday, he spoke on J. Coles recent release, and how he’s going to be out more in the public in 2020 – is he referencing J. Coles new project The Fall Off that is suppose to arrive this year?

Watch the full conversation with The Morning Hustle in the video above, but one thing is for sure, Psychic Wayne is the real deal!

Written By: Justin Thomas - Online Editor Posted 6 hours ago

