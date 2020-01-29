USA Today Nominates COSI For Best Science Museum!

A staple in the city of Columbus has recieved recognition for being one of the best in the country!

That’s right, Columbus’ very own Center of Science and Industry or COSI as we all know it, has been nominated as one of the best science museums in the country!

The nomination comes down thanks to USA Today readers!

USA Today is currently holding its Reader’s Choice Awards, and our beloved science center COSI can be found on the list of nominees.

Right now, COSI is in third place, following behind the Field Museum in Chicago, and the Tellus Science Museum in Cartersville, Georgia.

If you want to make sure COSI wins for Best Science Museum you can add your vote in the poll until it closes on February 17th at noon.

To vote for COSI, click here: USA Today’s Best Science Museum

Source: NBC4i

Also On Power 107.5: