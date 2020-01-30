Finally New House Rules For Madden 20

If you’ve played Madden enough then you’ve come across a person that runs the same plays time after time after time. And it pisses you off because you can’t stop the play it’s like it’s a glitch in the game the person runs this play so good. But all of that is out of the window when it comes to the new Madden which has made two new house rules and it has Madden players split down the middle. There are 2 new rules, Rule # 1. Cooldown= A player can’t call play until X amount of plays are run. Rule # 2. Limit= Limits the total amount of times the play can be called for the rest of the game. Full Story Here 0 photos