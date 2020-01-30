Columbus Crew SC Here to Stay!!Won’t Change Colors Amid Rumors of Re-Branding

Let’s begin with the Columbus Crew SC is here to stay!! Can I get an “I Believe We Will Win”!! It all started when the city found out the previous owner of the Crew Sc wanted to move our team out of the city, that’s when the Capital City banned together and together and with some outside financial help from our family in the 216 we were able to #savethecrew and now we’re getting a new stadium built we just signed on one of the top players in the league and life is good. Until hundreds of fans attended the groundbreaking of the future home of the Columbus Crew SC that’s when the rumors started, while some fans heard of a name change others heard that the team would be changing the team color. Full Story HERE 9 photos