Everyone has that one friend that always does something wrong when invited to the Super Bowl party. Take Billy Sorrells advice about what NOT to do this Sunday so you don’t have to be “that person” this year.

RELATED: Um, Ok: PETA’s New Colin Kaepernick Inspired Ad Has Folks Scratching Their Furry Heads

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOMEPAGE

What Not To Do This Weekend At Your Super Bowl Party [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Written By: Justin Thomas Posted 4 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: