CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Beyonce and Jay-Z Do Not Stand for the National Anthem

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

The Queen Bey and he tribe decided to remain seated at Super Bowl gam least night when the San Francisco 49ers took on the Kansas City Chiefs. As Demi Lovato sang the National Anthem of the United States, everyone stood up for a few people. A video captured the mogul couple remaining seated along with a few other people.

Of course Twitter took this time to show their dislike for the couple. But keep in mind everyone has freedom of speech and may show it as they see fit

Watching the video you can clearly see they were not the only ones seated for the National Anthem, so let them live, and mind yours!

Courtesy of XXL Magazine

Blac Youngsta and Lil Migo Visit Power 107.5/106.3
Blac Youngsta on WCKX
10 photos

Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close