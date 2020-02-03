Beyonce and Jay-Z Do Not Stand for the National Anthem

The Queen Bey and he tribe decided to remain seated at Super Bowl gam least night when the San Francisco 49ers took on the Kansas City Chiefs. As Demi Lovato sang the National Anthem of the United States, everyone stood up for a few people. A video captured the mogul couple remaining seated along with a few other people.

Of course Twitter took this time to show their dislike for the couple. But keep in mind everyone has freedom of speech and may show it as they see fit

Jay-Z and Beyonce sat during the National Anthem at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Cxj2RNF1xX — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 3, 2020

Watching the video you can clearly see they were not the only ones seated for the National Anthem, so let them live, and mind yours!

Courtesy of XXL Magazine