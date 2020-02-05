NAACP Will Honor Rihanna With President’s Award!

Awards season is in full effect and the NAACP Image Awards are right around the corner. Today the NAACP announced that they will be honoring Rihanna this year with a very prestigious award.

Rihanna will be presented with the NAACP President’s Award at this years ceremony.

Rih will receive the award from NAACP president Derrick Johnson at this years 51st NAACP Image Awards. According to the NAACP, this award recognizes the recipients’ achievements and “distinguished public service.” As we know, Rih is no stranger to achieving great things as well as giving back in a big way.

“Rihanna has not only enjoyed a groundbreaking career as an artist and musician but has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant,” Johnson said. “From her business achievements through Fenty to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomizes the type of character, grace, and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President’s Award.”

In recent years, fans have been on Rih’s back for putting her music career on hold while pursuing multiple business ventures, including the all-inclusive Fenty Beauty. In May 2019, she inked a deal with LVMH to produce an original fashion brand through the luxury group, making her the first woman to have a brand partnership with LVMH.

Rihanna also uses her platform in a major way to address social issues such as immigration policies. Additionally, she created the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012, in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. The funds collected go towards forwarding education and emergency programs around the globe in an effort to improve the quality of life for the world’s youth.

Previous winners of the NAACP President’s Award include the likes of Jesse Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Muhammad Ali, and JAY-Z.

Tune into the 51st NAACP Image Awards will air on BET at 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 22.

