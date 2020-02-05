Gervonta Davis Arrested Following Physical Altercation With Baby Mama

I tell men all the time “DON’T PUT YOUR HANDS ON THESE FEMALES!”
If you are not sure what I’m referring to let me catch you up to speed. Boxer Gervonta Davis attended a basketball charity event on Saturday (Feb. 1) and when he saw his baby mama things went left.
In the video below you can see Davis grab his baby mama Dretta by her jacket and forcefully snatched her out of her seat and dragged her out of the gym.
The video has went viral and now has landed Davis getting arrested on Monday (Feb. 4) in Miami, FL. According to CBS Miami, he has been charged with simple battery domestic violence.
TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh ___ #GervontaDavis has turned himself in to police today in Coral Gables, Florida, following a physical altercation that was captured on video involving him and his child’s mother Dretta over the weekend in Miami. ___ Gervonta has been charged with simple battery domestic violence in the incident, according to @cbsmiami. ___ The altercation went down during Super Bowl festivities Saturday at a charity basketball game where Gervonta ran into Dretta. ___ The video showed Gervonta grab Dretta by the neck and-click the link in our bio to read more. (SWIPE for the video) 📸: @gettyimages
Before his arrest, Davis tried to clean up the incident by saying “he told her to come on.”
TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @Tanyaxpayne _________________ #TSRClearTheAir: #Roommates, earlier today a video of #GervontaDavis aggressively grabbing his baby mama #Dretta surfaced and many people felt a way about it. ___________________ Just hours after the video hit social media, Gervonta took to Instagram to address the situation head on. In a simple quote he went on to say, “I never once hit her, yea I was aggressive and told her come on… that’s the mother of my child I would never hurt her other than that happy New Years.. January was trash.” _________________ As of now, Dretta hasn’t made a comment, but we will keep you up on this tea #Roommates! (📸: @gettyimages)
Boy, you ain’t her daddy! If she didn’t want to get up she didn’t have to get up.
We will keep you up to date on the latest with Davis’ case.
