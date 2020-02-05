Gervonta Davis Arrested Following Physical Altercation With Baby Mama

I tell men all the time “DON’T PUT YOUR HANDS ON THESE FEMALES!”

If you are not sure what I’m referring to let me catch you up to speed. Boxer Gervonta Davis attended a basketball charity event on Saturday (Feb. 1) and when he saw his baby mama things went left.

In the video below you can see Davis grab his baby mama Dretta by her jacket and forcefully snatched her out of her seat and dragged her out of the gym.

The video has went viral and now has landed Davis getting arrested on Monday (Feb. 4) in Miami, FL. According to CBS Miami, he has been charged with simple battery domestic violence.

Before his arrest, Davis tried to clean up the incident by saying “he told her to come on.”

Boy, you ain’t her daddy! If she didn’t want to get up she didn’t have to get up.

We will keep you up to date on the latest with Davis’ case.

