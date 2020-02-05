Future’s 17- Years Old Son Reportedly Arrested

Jakobi Wilburn faces up to 20 years in prison after he was found in possession of a weapon.

According to Bossip, Jacobi was arrested late last month on charges that include criminal gang activity, criminal raid and altered identification of a firearm. Future’s 17-year-old son’s life is set to change and not in a good way, and it seems there may be not much that Future can do. If the 17-year-old was held in a different state, he might have had a better chance, however, Georgia’s laws dictate that 17-year-olds can be charged as adults. This means that he could be looking at a solid 20 years for just the gang activity charges alone if he is convicted.