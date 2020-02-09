UFC Update

Big shout out to Jon “Bones” Jones who successfully defended his UFC Light Heavyweight title by winning a unanimous decision over previously undefeated and top contender UFC Light Heavyweight Dominick Reyes the judges scored the fight 48-47,48-47 and 49-46. But this win did not come easy as most UFC fans watched the fight they seen Reyes dominate the 1st two rounds and basically hold his own against the champ. So while the judges believe that Jones retained his title the crowd in Houston felt otherwise even the current president of the UFC Dana White believes that Dominick Reyes won the fight defeating the champ Jon Jones. But let me tell you something about championships fights doesn’t matter if it’s the UFC or Boxing when it comes to the championship aka getting that belt, to be honest, you have to either dominate the current champ in the fight and sometimes that doesn’t even work the best method to winning any title belt is to just straight knock the champ out like our very own Buster Douglas did to Iron Mike Tyson. Full story Here