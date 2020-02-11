CLOSE
Was Anyone Feeling The 2020 Oscars? Here’s What We Enjoyed

It may not have been the most memorable Oscars of all-time, but the night definitely had its stand out moments. Let’s recap some of the moments that mattered for a quick 2020 Oscars recap. We loved Hair Love winning, people were confused by Eminem‘s performance, and Chris Rock was hilarious as usual.

