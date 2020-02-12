CLOSE
Kobe & Gianni Bryant Reportedly Laid To Rest In Private Ceremony

The public memorial will be held at the Staples Center on Feb. 24.

Vanessa Bryant had to share her husband Kobe Bryant with the world, but today decided to lay him along with their daughter Gianni to rest privately.

Entertainment Tonight reports the father and daughter were laid to rest in a private service with only family and close friends present. The service took place in Corona Del Mar, California on February 7th.

A source close to the family said, “Vanessa and the family wanted a private service to mourn their loss. The ceremony was extremely hard for everyone as it’s still hard for them to grasp they lost two beautiful souls.

A public memorial will be held later this month on 2/24 to represent the jersey numbers Kobe (24) and GiGi (2) wore on the basketball court. The memorial will pay respect to all the victims of the fatal helicopter crash that took place Jan. 26. Tickets will be available for general admission with proceeds going to Kobe’s foundation.

 

