Happy Galentine’s Day! Do You Know About The Best Fake Holiday Of The Year???

I know when you first read the heading you probably thought somebody doesn’t know how to spell valentine’s day, but your wrong because 10 years ago galentine’s day was created by a fictional character on T.V. Leslie Knope of Parks and Recreation. What is galentine’s day you ask it’s a day where ladies kick it with their other ladies friends and shower them with love so basically it’s a girl’s day a day where your man doesn’t matter and, to be honest, it gives ladies two days of gifts in February because you can celebrate galentine’s day whether you have a man or not. Now I don’t know how many ladies actually celebrate or even know about galentine’s day but I’m sure once all of the women find out about this day then bye-bye Sweetest Day Lol. Full Story Click Here 10 photos