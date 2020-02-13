Rapper Yella Beezy is being accused of whooping a manager’s ass attached to another rapper with whom Beezy has had serious problems with.

Brandon Rainwater is suing Yella claiming he and his group beat him outside the hotspot strip club, V Live in Dallas … According to docs acquired by TMZ, the alleged beatdown left Rainwater with a dislocated hip.

In documents, Rainwater claims he showed up at the club a month ago however when he was trying to get inside he was advised by security to wait. Water manages Dallas rapper Mo3 … who has a past beefing with Yella Beezy. Rainwater claims a security guard moved toward him with a firearm in his left hand and Yella was behind him.

Fearing his life, Rainwater claims he ran out of there yet Yella and his team pursued him and beat him up. Water says after the fight, Yella and his group went back to the club’s parking lot and bragged about the beating.

Yella Beezy Is Being Sued was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Incognito Posted 10 hours ago

