Buckeye’s Sports Update

Our Buckeye’s are back in the AP top 25 after beating a very good Rutgers team and a very scrappy Purdue team, earlier this year the Buckeye’s were ranked in the top 10. But after some bad shooting games and some injuries, the Bucks fell out of the top 25 and many experts had counted the Bucks out and some experts have even said that the Bucks are one of the biggest disappointments of the year. The one fact that most people are missing is that the Big Ten is loaded top to bottom and the bulk of the Bucks losses come from other Big Ten teams. Full Story Click Here 20 photos