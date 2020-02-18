National Drink Wine Day: 5 Wines To Sip On For The Special Occasion

All my wine lovers we didn’t forget about you at all. In fact, their is a national day celebrating your favorite alcoholic beverage. National Drink Wine Day purpose is to “spread the love and health benefits of wine“.
Not only does wine take space in a lot of peoples drinking cabinets but it also has many health benefits. Studies say wine reduces the risk of heart disease. With that being said, we whipped up a list of our 5 favorite types of wine.
Good health equals a good life, cheers!
5. Pinot Grigio
Italian White Wine
4. Merlot
American Western Red Wine
3. Riesling
German White Wine
2. Syrah
Australian Red Wine
1. Chardonnay
American White Wine
