National Drink Wine Day: 5 Wines To Sip On For The Special Occasion

All my wine lovers we didn’t forget about you at all. In fact, their is a national day celebrating your favorite alcoholic beverage. National Drink Wine Day purpose is to “spread the love and health benefits of wine“.

Not only does wine take space in a lot of peoples drinking cabinets but it also has many health benefits. Studies say wine reduces the risk of heart disease. With that being said, we whipped up a list of our 5 favorite types of wine.

Good health equals a good life, cheers!

5. Pinot Grigio

Italian White Wine

4. Merlot

American Western Red Wine

3. Riesling

German White Wine

2. Syrah

Australian Red Wine

1. Chardonnay

American White Wine

Posted 8 hours ago

