Accidental Shooting Of 12-Year-Old Now Investigated As Homicide!

Monday night a 12-year-old boy fell victim to what was initially though to be an accidental shooting. Now, Columbus Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Demitri Gore as a homicide.

According to police, 12-year-old Demitri Lifte Gore was shot and killed at a house on South Warren Ave Monday night. Witnesses of the incident told police that the boy was shot due to the unsafe handling of a loaded gun.

Monday night, CPD released a statement, claiming the incident to be an accident. “At the present time, there is no evidence or indication that this incident is anything more than an unfortunate tragedy, however the investigation will continue as further evidence and interviews are expected to become available.”

New information may prove otherwise. An interview with Columbus Division of Police spokesperson Sgt. James Fuqua revealed that through further investigation, new information has been found.

“New information has led us to believe that we can not say with 100% certainty that it is an accidental shooting and we are looking into determining if charges need to be filed,” said Sgt. Fuqua.

Source: NBC4i

