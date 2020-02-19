CLOSE
The 614
HomeThe 614

Columbus: Man Crashes Vehicle Into Church, Driver Flees Scene

Police are investigating who was behind a van when it crashed into a church.

The incident happen Monday morning in west Columbus. The church is located at 14th Street Ministries, in the 3300 block of West Broad Street.

Police confirm no one was injured but the driver fled the scene. The driver has not yet been identified or taken into custody.

The pastor of the church said most of the damage occurred to the office space of the church. The accident happened around 4 a.m. so nobody was present at the church.

Thank you, Jesus!

Source: 10TV

car crash , Church , Columbus , columbus car crash , driver flees

Also On Power 107.5:
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close