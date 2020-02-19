DJ Drama Girlfriends Attacks his Side Chick

Boy oh boy when I say Im so over the men that play their woman for a fool! Just Karma is a real thing, and when it comes back to bite it will do just that.

Keep in mind this is all allegedly being told by DJ Drama sidechick, Chantal the sidekick is claiming that her and Drama have been messing around for some time, and that she had no idea he had a girlfriend, Debakii.

Apparently Drama broke Chantal heart when she cam not find out in fact he did have a girlfriend. The next thing you know he sent her a text saying he wanted to apologize to her in person so come over. When Chantal got there, the girlfriend Debakii ran out the house and started to attack her, leaving Chantal with a black eye and a few scratches.

DJ Drama denies the claims and stated this

“I made a mistake and got caught up in a situation, although my gf and I were on a break, and hurt the feelings of both women involved. However, the video of my gf and I “tussling” was really me trying to get my phone back because my gf took it to text the girl. When I got my phone back I saw she told her to come over, but text as if it was me, and that’s why I sent “Dont come”. From that point my girl got ahold of my phone again and then sent more messages from a locked bathroom. At that point I can not control the actions that took place between two grown women. I however, am accountable for stirring up this mess and hurting my gf by stepping out on her. But in NO way shape or form would I set any woman up to get into a fight, nor did I have any physical altercation with my girlfriend.”

Tisk Tisk, courtesy of the shaderoom

