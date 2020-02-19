DJ Drama Girlfriends Attacks his Side Chick

Boy oh boy when I say Im so over the men that play their woman for a fool! Just Karma is a real thing, and when it comes back to bite it will do just that.
Keep in mind this is all allegedly being told by DJ Drama sidechick, Chantal the sidekick is claiming that her and Drama have been messing around for some time, and that she had no idea he had a girlfriend, Debakii.
Apparently Drama broke Chantal heart when she cam not find out in fact he did have a girlfriend. The next thing you know he sent her a text saying he wanted to apologize to her in person so come over. When Chantal got there, the girlfriend Debakii ran out the house and started to attack her, leaving Chantal with a black eye and a few scratches.
TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh ___ #TSRExclusiveDetails: #DJDrama is living up to his name, chile. A woman named Chantal who claims she was seeing DJ Drama is alleging that he set her up to get assaulted by his girlfriend and then recorded the whole fight. ___ Chantal exclusively tells us she had been seeing Drama for the past month and claims that he told her he was no longer with his girlfriend Debakii. She said she was with him as recent as Valentine’s Day but things went left on Sunday when she said she Facetimed Drama and his girl answered. ___ Chantal says Debakii confronted her and Drama denied to his girlfriend that he had been with Chantal. After the whole debacle, Chantal alleges Drama asked her to come over so that he can apologize to her in person, which she agreed to. ___ “The whole thing was out of character for him,” Chantal said. She said when she pulled up to his Atlanta home earlier today, Debakii allegedly ran out and immediately attacked her. To make matters worse–click the link in our bio to read more. SWIPE for exclusive receipts. (📸/📹: @vchantalxoxo)
DJ Drama denies the claims and stated this
“I made a mistake and got caught up in a situation, although my gf and I were on a break, and hurt the feelings of both women involved. However, the video of my gf and I “tussling” was really me trying to get my phone back because my gf took it to text the girl. When I got my phone back I saw she told her to come over, but text as if it was me, and that’s why I sent “Dont come”. From that point my girl got ahold of my phone again and then sent more messages from a locked bathroom. At that point I can not control the actions that took place between two grown women. I however, am accountable for stirring up this mess and hurting my gf by stepping out on her. But in NO way shape or form would I set any woman up to get into a fight, nor did I have any physical altercation with my girlfriend.”
Tisk Tisk, courtesy of the shaderoom