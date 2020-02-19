Billy’s DM: Is She Wrong For Feeling This Way About Her Husband? [VIDEO]

A listener DM’d Billy and told him that she was going to leave her husband because of this text message she saw in his phone, we need some help coming up with a solution for her! How do you feel?!

Written By: Justin Thomas | Digital Producer Posted 9 hours ago

