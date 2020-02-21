Central Ohio Beauty Stores Fall Victim To Repeated Thefts!

Local beauty stores are being targeted. And now the Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public’s help to identify more than twenty people who have been stealing from Central Ohio beauty stores.

Over the last several months throughout Columbus, Pickerington, Hilliard, and Upper Arlington at least eight stores have been hit that authorities know of.

“The bottom line is we have a group of individuals who are targeting Central Ohio beauty stores and they’re taking very specific merchandise,” said Sgt. James Fuqua, Public Information Officer with the Columbus Division of Police.

A total of more than $10,000 in beauty products has been stolen. According to investigators, most of the targeted items are perfumes and high-end cosmetics because they’re easy to pocket or put in a bag and walk out with.

“We do feel these particular businesses are being targeted because these items are small in nature but carry a high dollar amount in value so because of that they’re able to put a lot of these things quickly into a bag and exit the store fairly quickly,” said Sgt. Fuqua.

Authorities believe the stolen items are being sold somewhere online or on the black market. Because thieves profit heavily from the stolen goods and have gotten away with it, they continue.

Source: NBC4i

Also On Power 107.5: