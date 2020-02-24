Deontay Wilder Gets Knocked TF Out!!! Tyson Fury TKO’s Wilder To Win The Heavyweight Championship

This fight wasn’t even close, Wilder vs. Fury part .1 was incredible filled with action and left many wondering who really won the fight when it ended in a draw even though Wilder knocked down Fury in the final round. The build-up to this fight was crazy everyone calling it the fight of the year maybe the decade even before the fighters entered the ring, Fury said he figured out something and predicted a second-round knockout. Most experts picked Wilder to win the fight either by knock out or a unanimous decision. No one except Fury and all of England believed that he could pull it off, well it became clear after the second round of the fight who the better boxer was as Fury knocked down Wilder once in the second round and once in the third round. After the 1st knockdown, Wilder never seems to be able to get his legs underneath him and it only seems like a matter of time before he was either knocked out or the fight would be stopped and you gotta give him some credit he made it to the 7th round and he shouldn’t have made it that far and in the end, the ref stepped in and stopped the fight after Wilder showed he couldn’t defend himself in the closing moments of the 7th round and had the ref not stopped the fight Wilder corner was ready to throw in the towel. ( Like Rocky should’ve done for Apollo Creed in Rocky III)