Nick Cannon Speaks On Marriage On His Morning Show

Nick Cannon was as of late talking about the subject of marriage on his show ‘Nick Cannon Mornings,’ and kept it as far as possible genuine about his contemplations on getting hitched.

Cannon, who was recently married to Mariah Carey, stated: “My attitude has changed. I have done that. I don’t care for doing things that I am bad at. … In the event that you leaped out of a plane one time and it didn’t work out—you would not do it once more, right? I barely survived. For what reason would I leap out of the plane once more?”

Cannon said he’s available to the chance of love, however, saying “I am a hopeless romantic, so I was like, to be able to engage with someone and kinda just have a real moment opposed to always being about, ‘Oh, I’m searching, I’m looking, I’m single. I’m trying to fall back on that.”