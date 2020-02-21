Meek Mill Pays Son $1,000 to Eat Handful of Crickets

What is the right amount of money to eat a handful of crickets?

As of late, Meek Mill took to Instagram and posted a video of him giving his child a ‘Fear Factor’ kind of challenge, saying he would give him $1,000 dollars in the event that he ate a bunch of crickets. The rapper’s child chuckled then promptly ate the bugs after his father said the amount he would give him whenever proceeded with it. Meek can be heard out of sight saying “ew” after his child with through with the challenge.

Written By: Incognito Posted 6 hours ago

