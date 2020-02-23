Blac Youngsta Pulls Gun Out To Defends Himself At Concert

Footage has surfaced of Blac Youngsta appearing to pull out a gun at his concert in South Carolina.

Videos show audience members getting hostile towards Blac Youngsta, even throwing chairs in his direction at one point.

Blac Youngsta appears to pull out a gun that was handed to him the weapon out of self-defense, after the Charleston Crips were all on the stage.

The video also showed Blac Youngsta trying to de-escalate the situation.

“I don’t know y’all, bruh,” Blac Youngsta says in the video. “I don’t have no problems with y’all, bruh. But we strapped, we with whatever y’all with, bruh,” Blac Youngsta warns his detractors. “We don’t give no fuck, bruh. Let me do my show, I’ma come outside, we gon’ deal with that. I’ma do my show, we gon’ come out an deal with y’all.”

Blac Youngsta has not publicly commented on this incident yet.

