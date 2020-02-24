New Rate Changes For Downtown Columbus Parking

Beginning today, the ParkColumbus mobile payment app and parking meter rate recommendations will go into effect in the downtown area. This also includes a new meter structure and time limits at more than 2,800 downtown meters.

The ParkColumbus app will be used at all metered parking spaces in downtown Columbus.

Some of the changes parkers will see include, value meters at 50 cents per hour with no time limit, in-demand meters at $1 per hour with a 3-hour time limit and high turnover meters at $1.50 per hour with a 30-minute time limit (75 cents per 30 minutes)

Jennifer L. Gallagher, Director of the Department of Public Service, said in a released statement, “The Downtown Strategic Parking Plan represents another step in our ongoing effort to bring efficient, accessible and equitable parking to Columbus’s urban neighborhoods. This plan helps to manage congestion and distribute parking demand as Columbus continues to experience high growth.”

