WATCH :: Another Clash In The Kardashian Clan!

One thing is for sure, there is never a shortage of entertainment coming from the Kardashian clan. Which is why they have managed to remain a household favorite with their reality series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians entering its 18th season!

In a sneak peek of the new season, it looks like the two eldest Kardashians aren’t quite seeing eye to eye. We get a quick tease of Kim and Kourtney, exchanging some blows with one another. The sisters appear to be in a heated argument before things got physical.

It’s not clear why the ladies were fighting, but there may have been some brewing tensions between Kim, Kourtney and Khloe for some time now.

Check out the full trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, season 18 below. The new season premieres Thursday, March 26th on E!

Source: The Shade Room

