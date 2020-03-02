Lil Baby Says People Wanted Him To Beef With DaBaby Over Name

I gotta give props to Lil Baby because usually when people put them started cables on you and it’s over how you make your livelihood usually it doesn’t end well for both parties involved. Lil Baby says that from the jump people had been trying to get him to beef with DaBaby because their names are so similar, but Lil Baby wasn’t biting. He even said that he first saw DaBaby at SXSW promoting his music and that he thought he had some heat so he reached out to him to do a feature on a song and he says they have way different swag and they don’t sound alike so everything his way is cool. Full Story Click Here

